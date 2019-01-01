Patchy, inland fog this morning, warm and beautiful this afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Happy New Year!

The inland patchy fog cleared out quickly this morning. Expect partly cloudy skies today and afternoon temperatures topping out in the low 80s. That will challenge our record high for today. We will be dry today, with light winds out of the southwest.

Tonight will be mild with temperatures getting down into the low 60s. We may see patchy dense fog again overnight.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild, topping out in the mid to upper 70s. Late on Thursday a few showers will creep into southeastern Georgia.

Friday is the best chance for showers and thunderstorms this week. A cold front will slide through our area, and widespread showers and thunderstorms will move through our area ahead of that front.

Saturday and Sunday will be sunny, chilly, and crisp behind the cold front. Expect to wake up in the 40s and top out in the 60s.

