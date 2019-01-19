Beautiful, cool evening tonight, mild Saturday before overnight rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was beautiful and mild. We started off in the chilly mid 40s and then warmed up under partly cloudy skies into the low 70s for the afternoon.

Tonight should be cool and beautiful. Overnight temperatures will sink into the low 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday is still the better day of the weekend even though Sunday's forecast wins the "most improved" award. We wake up in the low 50s to partly cloudy skies, expect increasing clouds throughout the day and building winds out of the south. Temperatures will be lovely and mild, warming into the mid 70s. Winds will peak during the afternoon hours, out of the south between 15-20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph. Clouds increase Saturday evening ahead of overnight chances for showers. The first showers enter our forecast area around sunrise, expect widespread chances for showers by 10p.m. through 4a.m. We expect to see rainfall amounts between a quarter of an inch and an inch.

Worried about the downtown implosion? There are a few weather factors that delay implosions, you can read about them here: Will wind or rain delay the Bold City Blast?

The main line of rain pushes offshore between 4-6a.m. with only light, spotty showers lingering through 8a.m. Temperatures will be in the low 50s and the winds will be gusty and strong out of the southwest and west. Expect sustained winds around 20mph and gusts of wind between 30-35mph. The clouds will be a tad more persistent, but we expect afternoon into evening clearing of the skies.

The cold front moving in behind the rain and the gusty winds will curtail our heating potential, only venturing into the mid to upper 50s on Sunday for a daytime high.

Sunday night temperatures will drop quickly, down into the mid to low 30s for early Monday morning. For the parade honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr expect chilly temperatures, a brisk breeze, and sunny skies. After the cold start we will only warm up into the low 50s Monday afternoon.

Tuesday starts off chilly, around 40° and warms up into the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday is more mild, starting out in the mid 50s and warming into the lovely low 70s, but it does come with increasing clouds and a 40% chance for showers.

Thursday is the next chance for widespread showers, with 70% chances for rain and afternoon highs in the mid 60s, with a cool down behind the rain for Friday.

Hourly Forecast:

High 70

8 pm 59

10 pm 57

Sunrise: 7:22 am

Sunset: 5:50 pm​

