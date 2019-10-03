Isolated showers fade, clearing skies tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today we saw partly cloudy skies and a few isolated coastal showers pushing inland. Tonight the showers will fade and the skies will clear out. Expect overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s with light winds.

Thursday we will see mostly sunny skies and lighter winds out of the east between 5-10 mph. Expect to wake up to comfortable temperatures and warm up into the upper 80s and low 90s, with our warmer than normal afternoon temperatures continuing. There is only a 10% chance for an isolated shower to form.

Friday will be one of the warmest days moving forward. Expect mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon temperatures topping out in the low 90s. Expect light and variable winds and low to no chances for showers.

Saturday the onshore winds pick back up to 10-15 mph out of the east. That will keep us a little cooler, topping out in the mid to upper 80s. There is a 50% chance you's get caught in the scattered coastal showers that will wander onshore.

Sunday looks similar, but a tad breezier and slightly drier. Expect easterly winds between 12-17 mph and a 40% chance you'll see the coastal showers moving inland.

Decent chances for rain build into Monday and Tuesday's forecast, expect 50% chances for rain. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

