Jacksonville's weather forecast is breezy & chilly tonight, the weekend forecast looks beautiful

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was very windy along the coastline especially. Peak wind gusts were between 38-41 mph, while sustained winds were near 25 mph. Temperatures turned chilly, only topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tonight will be chilly and breezy, with the winds falling to the 15 mph range. Overnight temperatures will be chilly, dropping down into the upper 40s.

Thursday will be breezy, with winds out of the northeast between 15-20 mph along the coast, and 10-15 mph for areas not along the coast. Expect partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures, only topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Friday the winds finally relax and the mild temperatures return. Expect partly cloudy skies and northeasterly winds around 5-10 mph. Temperatures during the afternoon hours will climb into the mid 70s.

The weekend looks gorgeous, with cool starts in the 50s, partly cloudy skies, and lovely afternoon temperatures topping out in the low 80s. An isolated chance for showers creeps into Sunday's forecast.

The next round of rain heads our way on Monday and Tuesday.

