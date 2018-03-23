Chilliest night of the week tonight, patchy inland frost possible

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Happy Friday Eve! It sure doesn't feel much like spring weather in Jacksonville, we only warmed into the mid to low 60s this afternoon with cool winds out of the northwest between 10-15mph.

Expect the chilliest night of the week tonight, overnight lows will dip down into the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. We may wake up to patchy inland frost in Southeastern Georgia and Northeastern Florida.

Friday starts out chilly, and winds will be lighter, out of the North, between 5-10 mph. Expect sunny skies and a cool afternoon, topping out in the mid to upper 60s. Bring a jacket for you evening plans, we will sink down through the 50s and 50s pretty quickly Friday evening into the overnight hours under clear skies.

Saturday starts out chilly in the mid to upper 40s, but warms up nicely under partly cloudy skies. Expect a beautiful, mild afternoon topping out in the upper 70s.

Saturday night will not be AS chilly, only getting down into the mid to low 50s for early Sunday morning.

Sunday will be mostly nice. We start out with partly cloudy skies and warm into the upper 70s and low 80s. We see increasing clouds during the late afternoon and increasing chances for isolated showers follow, making for a 40% chance for rain.

The best chances for showers will be overnight Sunday night into Monday morning. A few showers will be left over for Monday, which will be cloudy, chilly, and damp.

The temperatures rebound nicely by the middle of the week and it will finally start to feel more like Spring around here!

Hourly Forecast:

High 65

6 pm 60

8 pm 54

10 pm 50

Sunrise: 7:28 am

Sunset: 7:39 pm

