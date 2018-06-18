Hot, humid with isolated afternoon showers, storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and storms today and tomorrow. Scattered showers and storms return Thursday, Friday.

Today: Partly cloudy and hot with highs in the low 90s inland, mid to upper 80s along the beaches. Factor in the humidity and it will feel like 98-102 degrees. Rain chances 20-40 percent with best chances along the sea breeze near I-95 and coastal southeast Georgia, while the Golden Isles and the first coast beaches will remain mostly dry.

Tuesday: A warm start with wake up temperatures in the 70s with patchy fog. Becoming partly cloudy and hot with afternoon highs in the 90s, upper 80s along the beaches. Isolated sea breeze showers and storms. mainly after 2 pm, 20-40 percent. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 87

2 pm 90 - 20%

6 pm 89 - 20%

8 pm 83 - 10%

10 pm 80

Sunrise: 6:24 am

Sunset: 8:30 pm

