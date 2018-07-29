Scattered storms Sunday kick-off rainy week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Isolated storms will continue past sunset this evening, but expect clearing before the overnight hours. Overnight temperatures will drop to the mid 70s.

Partly cloudy skies will start Sunday morning. Winds will flow out of the south/southeast at 5-10 mph. After a dry morning, a round of storms will fire up along and near the I-75 corridor as early noon. Those scattered storms will slowly move east throughout the afternoon and evening hours. The storms will easily linger past sunset into the late Sunday evening hours.

The wet, stormy trend is aided by a deep flow of tropical moisture from the Caribbean that continues to stream into our region giving us higher than average daily rainfall totals. Therefore, the main concerns will be locally heavy rain in excess of 2 inches in addition to frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Sunday's highs will reach the low 90s. The stormy pattern continue through the workweek.

