Coastal showers wander onshore this evening, dry out overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Coastal showers are wandering onshore, particularly in southern Duval and into St Johns county. As we head into the latter parts of the evening we will start to dry out. The onshore flow will start to weaken around sunset and will get down to around 5 mph overnight. Temperatures will make it down into the low 70s.

Wednesday starts out in the low 70s, under mostly sunny skies expect toasty warm temperatures for most of the day. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s. There is a 20% chance for isolated coastal showers to wander onshore. Winds will still be onshore, but lighter, out of the northeast between 7-12 mph.

Thursday the winds relax a bit, down to less than 10 mph out of the east. Expect mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon highs in the low 90s.

Friday will be warm, sunny, and dry also. Expect to wake up in the upper 60s and low 70s and warm up into the low 90s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a few coastal showers wandering onshore. Expect a 40% chance to see the rain. Winds will be out of the east between 7-12 mph.

Sunday looks similar, with 10-15 mph onshore winds. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few coastal showers wandering onshore. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

