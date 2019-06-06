Isolated storms fade, skies clear overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We will see a few lingering storms into the evening hours, but they should fade or move offshore around midnight. The skies will clear overnight and temperatures will sink down into the mid to low 70s, making for a pleasant start to Thursday.

Thursday warms up into the low 90s under mostly cloudy skies. Expect high temperatures for the day to be in the low 90s. After 2p.m. a 40% chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms erupts in the forecast.

Friday starts out with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to low 70s. Expect building clouds and temperatures, hitting the 90° for a high. The afternoon and evening hours will be wet at times with 60% chances for showers and thunderstorms into the evening hours.

The weekend looks wet during the afternoon and evening hours. Expect partly cloudy mornings and afternoon temperatures around 90°. We will see 70% chances for showers and thunderstorms popping up during the afternoon hours both days.

Monday's weather will be similar to the weekend, waking up to partly cloudy skies and mid to low 70s. We will warm up to around 90° and then see 70% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 91 - 30%

8 pm 85 - 20%

10 pm 82 - 20%

11 pm 81 - 10%

Sunset: 8:24 pm

