HOT & dry afternoon, less intense heat on the way this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was another HOT afternoon, topping out in the upper 90s, but not breaking our record for today of 100° set in 1985. The good news is the near record breaking heat should give way for a few days as chances for afternoon storms build in our forecast.

Tonight we will see a slow cool down, eventually making it into the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. Expect wind out of the southeast and less than 10 mph.

Tuesday starts out in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. This marks the beginning of not-AS-hot weather, with afternoon highs topping out at 92°. We have a 50% chance for showers and storms to pop up around 2p.m. with an inland concentration. Expect easterly winds between 5-10 mph.

Wednesday wakes up in the mid 70s. Expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures topping out at 93°. We have a 30% chance to see afternoon showers and thunderstorms, the southeast winds between 5-10 mph will keep coastal areas dry.

Thursday starts out under partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. Afternoon highs creep up into the steamy mid 90s, hitting 95°. There is a 30% chance for you to see an afternoon storm pop up.

Friday starts out in the mid 70s with a few more clouds, making for partly sunny skies. Expect to warm up to 93° before afternoon showers and thunderstorms erupt during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Expect Saturday and Sunday to be wetter, with 70% chances to see the storms. Highs over the weekend will be around 92°.

TROPICS UPDATE: Showers and thunderstorms have increased although, recent satellite wind data show the low does not have a well-defined circulation. This system is expected to move slowly northwestward toward the northeastern coast of Mexico, and may become a tropical cyclone before it moves inland in a day or two.

Regardless of development, the disturbance will likely produce heavy rainfall over portions of southern and eastern Mexico during the next few days. Formation chance through 48 hours: 60 percent. Formation chance through five days: 60 percent.

Hourly Forecast:

3 pm 97

5 pm 96

8 pm 86

10 pm 83

11 pm 82

Sunset: 8:24 pm

Pollen: Oak, Grass and Hickory - 4.2 Moderate

