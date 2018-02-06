Chilly, clear night ahead; tracking mid week chances for isolated showers

JACKONVILLE, Fla. - We topped out in the mid to upper 60s with sunny skies during the afternoon hours. It was cool and beautiful, but it will turn chilly tonight. Expect clear skies overnight with temperatures sinking down into the mid to low 40s by early Tuesday. We could see patchy fog as we approach dawn.

Tuesday, expect a chilly start turning mild as we warm into the low 70s. The day starts with mostly sunny skies, but building clouds will make for mostly cloudy skies by the evening hours. There are no chances for showers, expect winds to initially be calm and then build out of the East between 5-10mph.

Tuesday night will be fog prone after midnight. Expect mostly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Wednesday, expect a foggy start to a mostly cloudy day. Winds will be out of the South between 7-12mph. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the mild mip to upper 70s.

We may see a few scattered showers on Thursday, and the weekend will be cloudy and warm, topping out in the mid 70s with an isolated chance for showers on Sunday.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 62

8 pm 52

10 pm 50

Sunset: 7:14 am

Sunset: 6:07 pm

