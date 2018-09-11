Inland evening showers fade, mild overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The inland, evening showers will fade around sunset. Expect mild overnight temperatures sinking down into the mid to low 70s. We will see some clearing overnight as well.

Tuesday starts out partly cloudy and warms into the low 90s. Expect 50% chances for showers, peaking between 2-4p.m.

Wednesday kicks off a drier weather pattern. Expect partly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures peaking in the upper 80s and low 90s. We will see 30% chances to see afternoon showers.

Thursday and Friday will be hot and mostly dry. Afternoon highs will hit the low 90s. Expect 20% chances to see an isolated shower.

The weekend only brings isolated chances for showers and hot afternoons in the low 90s.

Beach and Boating: A high risk of Rip Currents today as the swell continues. Advisory conditions possible this week as Florence moves westward. Highs along the beaches in the upper 80s.

Hourly Forecast:

3 pm 91 - 50%

6 pm 88 - 40%

8 pm 82 - 20%

10 pm 80 -10%

Sunrise: 7:08 am

Sunset: 7:38 pm​​​​

