Light showers, northwesterly breezes move as cold front exits Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A few light showers will continue through the overnight hours into early Monday morning. Showers should tapper off by noon. You'll wake up with temperatures still in the 60s with mostly cloudy skies.

The winds will also be on the higher side Monday as northwesterly winds reach speeds in the teens. The breezy conditions will cause it to feel-like temperatures are in the upper-50s and lower-60s while actual air temperatures will likely reach the upper-60s Monday afternoon.

Tomorrow evening temperatures will slide under clearing skies. We are expecting lows to drop down into the upper 30s for our inland zones and low 40s for our coastal zones.The chilly air will remain throughout most of the week as a series of cold fronts brings colder air, but little to no rain chances. Temperatures will rebound to seasonal averages in the mid-70s by the end of the week.

Monday Sunrise: 7:40 a.m.

