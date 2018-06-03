Heat indices reach triples digits with isolated storms expected for Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The big weather story of day is the heat as high temperatures reach into mid 90s. Heat indices are expected to be even higher with temperatures feeling like 102°-107°. Make sure to drink plenty of water if spending time outside.

Westerly winds will push in today near 10 mph. Drier air will keep our storm chances down today, but we are not completely rain-free.

The threat for severe weather is not expected, however, we will have the chances for isolated rain showers and storms that may develop during the late morning and afternoon hours.

These pop-up storms will likely develop south of I-10 before they fan out through the entire area as the heat of the day builds. Storm chances will decrease after sunset.

A weak cold front will push into southeast Georgia and towards the FL/GA border overnight. Scattered showers and a couple embedded storms are possible across northeast Florida overnight, moving inland from the northeast Gulf. Overnight lows will be warm, with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

The cold front will drop SE across Northeast FL on Monday and be south of the region Monday night. A moist and unstable air mass along and ahead of the front will combine with daytime heating which will

produce scattered afternoon and evening storms. The storms will be focused mainly across Northeast Florida associated with the front.

