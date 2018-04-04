Evening showers fade tonight, showers ahead tomorrow

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A few evening showers will be present along the sea breeze near Highway 301 this afternoon. Those showers will slide out towards the coastline this evening while they fade. Your chances for rain wind down a bit after sunset, leaving us with a mostly cloudy and quiet night. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid to low 60s.

Wednesday starts off with building clouds. A cold front will push through the Southeast, bringing a round of showers and a few thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening hours. Current model timing bring​s the front into southeastern Georgia around noon to 1pm and across the Florida/Georgia line between 3pm-5pm. Our southernmost counties will see the rain between 4-7:00p.m. The cold front behind those showers will cool us down overnight.

Thursday will be chilly, sunny, and breezy. Expect morning temperatures in the low 50s. Northeasterly winds will be gusty and strong, sustained between 15-20 mph and with gusts of up to 25-30 mph. Afternoon temperatures will only top out in the upper 60s.

Friday will be a day of transition, waking up chilly in the low 50s. Under mostly sunny skies with lighter winds. Expect afternoon temperatures to climb into the upper 70s.

Over the weekend we will see warmer temperatures on Saturday- hitting the mid 80s. A cold front will slide through the Southeast again, but right now the models show most of the rai to the North of us, leaving us relatively dry, with isolated showers Saturday afternoon and evening.

Sunday will be cooler, with an isolated shower or two popping up along the sea breeze during the afternoon hours.

Hourly Forecast:

8 pm 76 - 20% Showers

10 pm 72 - 20% Showers

Sunrise: 7:13 am

Sunset: 7:47 pm​

