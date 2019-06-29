Turning comfortable and drying out tonight, some storms in the weekend forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The afternoon storms are fading out and pushing inland, we should slowly dry out as we head into the evening hours. Expect overnight lows in the mid 70s under increasingly more clear skies.

Saturday starts out sunny and mild, in the mid 70s. Expect increasing temperatures and the possibility for mid day pop up showers in our coastal counties. Southeasterly winds will push rain chances inland for the afternoon hours and keep the beaches in the mid 80s for the afternoon hours. Inland temperatures will climb into the upper 80s.

Sunday will be a tad drier, expect to wake up in the mid 70s and warm up into the upper 80s. You have a 40% chance to see pop up showers and isolated storms. Winds will be light, out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Monday we will dry out, with only isolated chance for an afternoon shower. Expect soaring afternoon temperatures, topping out in the mid 90s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will by dry and very hot. Expect 20% chances for a pop up storms and afternoon highs climbing into the upper 90s.

On the 4th of July we will wake up in the mid 70s. Under partly cloudy skies we will warm up into the mid 90s with a 30% chance for scattered afternoon showers.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 89 - 40%

8 pm 83 - 20%

10 pm 81 - 20%

Sunset: 8:32 pm

