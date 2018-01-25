Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Troopers are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by an Amtrak train in Orange Park on Thursday morning.

It happened off Doctors Lake Drive near Woodland Drive before 8 a.m. Troopers have not released any information about the person killed.

According to News4JAX records, there have been nine people killed by Amtrak trains in our area since 2015. Five of those incidents were in Clay County.

This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

