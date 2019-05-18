Perfect beach weekend forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Great beach weekend. Sunshine, warm temperatures, beautiful onshore breezes, small waves. Sounds awesome, it will be, but don't forget the sunscreen! The UV Index will be in the extreme range.

Meanwhile, out in the tropics, make that the sub-tropics, an area of low pressure is expected to develop some over the weekend. The NHC has given this a 30% chance of developing by Tuesday. Looking at the moisture field, see picture below, there is very limited moisture surrounding the low pressure which suggests it will not be tropical in nature, but more of a hybrid. This system will never impact Jacksonville.

Heatwave heads to Jacksonville (and the Southeast United States for Memorial Day Weekend)

We will be talking about this extensively right through the end of May (another 15 days) as indications are this will be rather locked in throughout the Southeastern United States. Basically from Jacksonville to Pensacola to Atlanta to Richmond Virginia and back down the Coast will be impacted. There will be countless record temperatures.

In the meantime, enjoy our comfortably warm temperatures right though the weekend.

This weekend will start off with comfortably cool temperatures in the 60s followed by an isolated I-95 sprinkle or shower as the sea breeze pushes inland (westward) each day. Winds will be easterly 10-15 mph and the ultraviolet index will be in the extreme range. Afternoon highs will reach around 90° inland and 83° at the beach.

Things to do this weekend include:

Head to the beach, but remember Atlantic and Neptune Beaches will be "Dancin' in the streets" on Saturday at the Beaches Town Center (A1A and Atlantic.)

Shrimp are playing baseball 7:05 p.m. Friday, 6:35 p.m on Saturday and 3:05 p.m. on Sunday.

Sunrise 6:31 a.m.

Sunset 8:15 p.m.

