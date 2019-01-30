Isolated, light showers tonight ahead of an inland freeze

Jacksonville, Fla. - Today we saw building clouds ahead of chances for showers to the north of I-10 and to the West of Highway 301 primarily. The line of showers is breaking up as it crosses our area, pushing eastward, but isolated, light showers are possible as we head into the evening hours.

Tonight we will see freezing temperatures to the west of I-95, along and to the north of I-10. A Freeze Warning is in effect for these areas from 2-9a.m. Wednesday morning. The Freeze Warning is in effect for Hamilton, Suwannee, Columbia, Baker, Inland Nassau, Union, Coffee, Jeff Davis, Bacon, Appling, Wayne, Atkinson, Ware, Pierce, Brantley, Inland Glynn, Echols, Clinch, Charlton, and Inland Camden counties. These areas can expect to see at least two hours below freezing with the coldest temperatures getting down to 27-31°. These areas need to be concerned with protecting outdoor plants and pets, as well as unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Also under a Freeze Warning, but not cold enough to protect exposed outdoor plumbing, are Inland Duval, Bradford, Clay, Gilchrist, Alachua, Coastal Nassau, Coastal Glynn, and Coastal Camden counties. In these areas we will see temperatures getting down to 30-32° for at least two hours and they should take care to protect your outdoor pets and plants.

Wednesday morning starts out with actual temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s, but the wind chill temperatures will be in the mid 20s, making it very uncomfortable to be outside in the northerly winds around 10 mph.

Wednesday starts out with the inland freeze, and struggles to warm up. We will see sunshine to start off with, but building clouds after the noon hours. Expect a chilly northerly wind around 10 mph with daytime temperatures only making it into the low 50s.

Wednesday night will be cold again, with the possibility of an inland freeze. Coastal temperatures will be in the mid 30 and inland temperatures will be in the low 30s.

Thursday starts out cold, and struggle to warm into the upper 50s. Thursday will be breezy, with north winds between 10-15 mph. Thursday night turns chilly, but not freezing, with overnight lows heading into the mid 40s.

Friday we have a decent chance for showers, expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures warming into the mid 60s.

The weekend looks cloudy and not as cold, with daytime temperatures reaching the upper 60s. We have isolated chances for coastal showers to wander onshore with our easterly winds between 10-15mph.

Hourly Forecast:

4 pm 63

8 pm 53

10 pm 50

11 pm 48

Sunrise: 7:18 am

Sunset: 6:00 pm

