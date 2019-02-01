Chilly evening with increasing clouds, warmer & wetter this weekend

Jacksonville, Fla. - Happy Friday Eve! Today we started out at 30° and warmed up into the mid to upper 50s. Expect increasing clouds this evening ahead of a warmer and wetter weather pattern settling in. Tonight we will get down into the mid to low 40s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and not as chilly. Temperatures will warm into the low 60s for the afternoon hours. Winds will be out of the northeast between 7-12 mph. Expect a few showers in our southern counties, and they may creep as far north as our I-10 counties. As we head into the evening hours, expect more widespread showers to the south of the state line.

Saturday could bring a round of rain, easterly winds define the forecast, bringing coastal clouds and the possibility of coastal showers onshore. Temperatures start out in the low 50s and warm into the mid 60s. Expect 50% chances to see showers, primarily before the noon hour.

Sunday will be cloudy. We will wake up in the low 50s and warm up into the upper 60s. Sunday will be the drier day of the weekend, with only 20% chances for isolated showers.

Next week looks amazing after this week's cold weather. Monday we will warm into the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday we will see partly cloudy skies and temperatures warming into the mid 70s. Wednesday we will hit the upper 70s and enjoy partly cloudy skies. Thursday looks lovely too, hitting the mid 70s.

Hourly Forecast:

8 pm 50

10 pm 49

11 pm 48

Sunrise: 7:17 am

Sunset: 6:02 pm

