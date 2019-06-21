Potential for severe storms in southeastern Georgia this evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Southern Georgia and parts of Northeastern Florida through 10p.m. this evening. The primary concerns are damaging wind gusts up to 70mph and isolated hail of up to an inch and a half in size.

Storms are expected to increase in coverage and intensity this afternoon posing a risk for damaging wind and hail as they spread east and southeast across our area.

On Thursday evening, we see a potential for severe storms, particularly in southeast Georgia.

The storms are predicted to push through from the west-northwest between 6-10 p.m., potentially bringing hail and damaging wind gusts between 50 and 70 miles per hour.

RELATED: Friday's start to summer marks longest day of the year

The Storm Prediction Center places part of our area under a slight risk for severe storms, meaning scattered severe storms are possible and people in this area may see short-lived intense storms. The areas under that slight risk are along and to the north of a line from Waycross to Kingsland.

To the south of that line, our area is under a lower, marginal risk for severe storms. That means isolated severe thunderstorms are possible, but they would be limited in duration, intensity or coverage.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.