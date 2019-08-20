Low potential tropical development off North Carolina

Low pressure along a stalled front is unlikely to develop into any organized tropical threat along the mid-Atlantic coast.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - All this tropical moisture soaking Florida over the weekend has been a mess but fortunately there is no potential for any tropical development that would raise the winds over the state.

But we are watching what happens along the Carolina coast.

Low pressure making the rain is moving along a stalled front draped from Georgia into South Carolina.

The National Hurricane Center is watching for possible tropical development once the low heads out into the mid-Atlantic early next week. They give the north Carolina Low a 10% chance of development over the next 5 days.

NHC says: Thunderstorm activity has decreased in association with a lowpressure system located a couple of hundred miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts. Significant development of this systemis now unlikely as it moves east-northeastward away from the UnitedStates.

