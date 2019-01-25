Clear skies, chilly overnight, light inland freeze possible

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Happy Thursday evening! We started off wet, getting just over 2" of rain at the airport, but rainfall totals in town were closer to an inch. The rain pushed offshore by the mid morning horus and we saw a breezy day in the 60s.

The skies have cleared as colder air is pushing into our forecast area. Expect chilly temperatures overnight sinking down into the mid to upper 30s. A light, inland freeze is possible as I-75 temperatures may brush freezing before sunrise.

Chilly all-day-long!

Friday starts out chilly and fails to warm up much. Expect afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s at their warmest. We will see sunny skies and a chilly breeze out of the northwest around 10 mph. Friday night will be quite cold as well, with temperatures dipping down into the mid to upper 30s again.

Saturday is sunny and cold, waking up in the mid to upper 30s and only warming up into the upper 50s.

Sunday looks similar, with chilly temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Expect partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs around 60°.

Hourly Forecast:

8 pm 51

10 pm 47

11 pm 45

Sunset: 5:56 pm

