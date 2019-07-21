Rain fades late this evening, hot weather with afternoon storms Sunday

Today was sunny, hot and mostly dry. Thunderstorms developed late in the afternoon hours in our southern counties and will proliferate as we head through the evening hours.

The rain will fade after 10p.m. this evening and temperatures will slowly fade into the mid 70s.

Sunday will be hot and mostly dry. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, allowing temperatures to soar into the mid 90s. We will see a few isolated storms firing up during the afternoon hours, primarily between 3-7p.m. The storms will drift slowly to the North before they fade out after sunset.

Monday looks similar, the forecast has dried out a bit. Expect to wake up in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will climb into the mid 90s, prompting an isolated chance for showers and storms during the afternoon hours.

Tuesday is a day of transition, into a wetter and slightly cooler weather pattern. We will still warm into the mid 90s Tuesday, but 50% chances for afternoon storms should cool us down.

The wetter and slightly cooler weather arrives in full force on Wednesday, with 80% chances to see rain and afternoon highs pinned down to around 90° as a result.

The significantly wetter and slightly cooler weather stretches out for the rest of the week, with upper 80s for afternoon highs and widespread chances for thunderstorms.

