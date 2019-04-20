Rain pushes offshore this evening, windy cool night ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today we saw severe thunderstorms quickly pushing through during the mid day, numerous reports of downed trees and power outages have been reported area- wide. We saw peak wind gusts within the leading edge of the storms in the low to mid 50 mph range.

The moderate rain pushing offshore this afternoon only has sporadic lightning strikes. The winds will remain very gusty around 30-40 mph this evening and most of the overnight hours.

Tonight will be windy and turning chilly, with temperatures dropping down into the mid 50s.

Saturday expect beautiful, cool, sunny breezy weather. We start out in the cool mid 50s and warm into the low 70s for the afternoon hours. Winds will be out of the southwest between 12-17 mph.

Sunday looks even prettier, with lighter winds, mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures starting in the upper 40s and low 50s and warming into the mid to upper 70s.

Next week expect sunny skies and warm temperatures. There are no significant chances for showers through Thursday.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.