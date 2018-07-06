Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Nassau, Duval, & Baker counties until 2p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Nassau County, East central Baker County, and West central Duval County until 2p.m.

At 1:21p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located near Bryceville, or 16 miles southwest of Callahan, moving southwest at 10 mph.

The primary concerns are 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail and hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include Maxville, Bryceville and Baldwin.

Your forecast

High pressure moves east today as a cold front slips in from the north bringing more rain in to you weekend forecast.

Pop up showers and downpours will increase through the afternoon, slowly pushing inland and increasing in coverage.

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop through the day, moving inland with the push of the onshore flow. Rain chances along our beaches 20-40 percent, 50-60 percent inland. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind SE 5-15 mph.

Saturday: A weak front will be the focal point for spreading showers and storms through Saturday. Rain chances inland, I-75 to highway 301, 70 percent, dropping to 50-60 percent closer to I-95 and as little as 30-40 percent along our beaches. Wake up temperatures in the 70s with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind SW 5-10 will turn back onshore overnight.

Sunday: Scattered showers and storms will pop up once again during the afternoon, early evening, 50-60 percent inland and 30-40 percent along our beaches. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, mid to upper 80s along our sandy shores. Wind ESE 5-10 mph.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 87 - 20%

3 pm 89 - 50%

6 pm 86 - 40%

8 pm 82 - 20%

10 pm 80 - 20%

Sunrise: 6:30 am

Sunset: 8:31 pm

