Rain, wind and cold greet you Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Breezy, cloudy and cool with scattered showers, thunderstorms possible today, Tuesday. Becoming sunny with seasonal temperatures by mid week.

Today: Cloudy skies with scattered showers through the day 50-90 percent. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible. Higher rain chances south of I-10 mph. Cool temperatures return with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Wind NE 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy and cool with scattered showers, storms through 1 pm. Wake up temperatures in the mid to upper 40s across southeast Georgia, upper 40s to low 50s for northeast Florida. Becoming sunny late with highs in the upper 60s. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Sunny and seasonal midweek.

Pollen: Oak, Juniper and Bayberry - 9.6

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 59 - 90%

3 pm 60 - 90%

5 pm 59 - 80%

8 pm 57 - 60%

10 pm 55 - 50%

11 pm 55 - 40%

Sunrise: 7:16 am

Sunset: 7:45 pm

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.