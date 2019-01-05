Drying out, turning chilly overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The rain is moving in for the afternoon and evening hours and will make for around half an inch of rain before we start to dry out this evening. Most of the rain will push offshore by 7pm, with later showers lingering in St Johns, southern Clay, Putnam, and Flagler counties.

Overnight the cold front pushed through our area and clears us out and turns our weekend chilly. Expect to get down into the mid to upper 40s overnight under mostly clear skies.

Saturday will be breezy, chilly, and sunny. Winds will be out of the west around 15 mph. Afternoon highs will top out in the cool mid 60s.

Saturday night will be chilly, with overnight temperatures dipping down into the low to mid 40s. The winds fade overnight on Saturday as well.

Sunday starts out chilly and only warms into the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light, out of the north between 7-10 mph.

Sunday we may see a little patchy fog as we cool down into the upper 40s.

Monday we warm up a touch more, into the mild low to mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

The week looks dry with seasonal temperatures starting out around 50° and warming into the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

