Northeasterly winds settle in -- lowering our temperatures and increasing showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was breezy and not AS hot. We topped out around 90° with northeasterly winds between 12-17 mph.

This is the beginning of a breezy weather pattern with northeasterly winds settling in over the next several days. This is what we have to thank for the slightly cooler afternoon temperatures. The northeasterly winds will increase our coastal clouds and occasionally a coastal shower or two. Expect slightly higher tide levels as a result of the winds, as well.

Tonight, our northeasterly winds will fall down into the 5-10 mph range. Overnight temperatures will get down into the low 70s west of I-95. To the east of I-95, temperatures will be held in the mid to upper 70s for a low thanks to the onshore winds. We have an isolated chance for a coastal shower to wander onshore overnight.

Thursday will be breezy, with northeasterly winds between 12-17 mph, bringing a 30% chance for a coastal shower to wander onshore. We will see a few more clouds, making for partly sunny skies. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s during the afternoon hours.

Friday looks windier (skirt alert, ladies! You'll be better off in pants). Expect northeasterly winds to build to 15-20 mph. Temperatures will only make it into the mid 80s as a result. The winds will bring a 30% chance for you to get caught in a coastal shower wandering onshore.

The weekend forecast looks wet. Expect widespread chances to see showers Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s as a result.

Decent chances for rain carry over into the beginning of next week, as well.

Today's hourly forecast:

5 p.m.: 87 - 20%

8 p.m.: 82 - 10%

10 p.m.: 80 -10%

Sunset: 7:37 p.m.

