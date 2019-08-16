Rain fading, comfortable evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Downpours and a few storms are moving in from the west, and will be widespread this afternoon. We expect to pick up between a quarter of an inch to half an inch of rain this afternoon.

Behind the initial round of heavy rain, moderate to light rain will move in for the early evening hours.

Here's an hour by hour breakdown of the Jaguars Game forecast

The rain made for cooler temperatures today, only warming into the upper 80s and low 90s for a daytime high.

Tonight the rain will taper off around sunset. Under mostly cloudy skies our temperatures will cool down into the upper 70s.

Friday starts out with temperatures in the upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Your chances for showers in the morning are at 40%, after 2pm the chances for rain grow to 70% as we expect more widespread downpours to move in. We should get between a quarter and half an inch of rain. Expect southwest winds between 5-10 mph.

The weekend looks wet, and not-as-hot. On Saturday we expect mostly cloudy skies and daytime highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s before widespread downpours spread across our areas, you have 70% chances to see the rain.

Sunday starts out in the mid to upper 70s under cloudy skies. We could see widespread showers and thunderstorms at different parts of the day on Sunday, you have 60% chances to see the rain. Expect daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday through Wednesday expect to wake up in the mid to upper 70s and warm up to around 91°. The skies will become cloudy during the mid day before afternoon showers and thunderstorms erupt, you have 60% chances to see the rain.

Hourly Forecast:

3 pm 89 - 70%

5 pm 87 - 70%

8 pm 84 - 50%

10 pm 82 - 20%

Sunset: 8:08 pm

