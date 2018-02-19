Warm air, dry skies continue through remainder of Presidents' Day Weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fog will linger through the day along the area beaches. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along the area beaches. Mist and drizzle will be possible where fog is the thickest, 10 percent.

Today: Becoming partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along the beaches. Wind ESE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Patchy to dense fog possible mainly during the morning with some fog lingering through the afternoon along our area beaches. Wake up temperatures in the 60s. Afternoon highs in the low 80s inland, mid to upper 70s along our beaches. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 75

High 79

6 pm 75

8 pm 70

10 pm 68

Sunrise: 7:02 am

Sunset: 6:18 pm

