Coastal showers fading, wet & warmer work week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sea fog is spreading inland and limiting visibilities in our coastal areas, you can read more about the Dense Fog Advisory and what to expect here...

Scattered coastal showers pushed up from the South to the North, mostly to the East of I-95. We have chances for passing showers through the evening hours, particularly along the coastline

Tonight will be cloudy and not as chilly. Chances for passing coastal showers decline late this evening. Overnight low will dip into the mid 50s.

Tuesday, expect mostly cloudy skies to continue with showers possible through the day, expect a 40% chance to see the rain. Afternoon temperatures warm into near seasonal to warm temperatures with highs in the 60s across Southeastern Georgia, and into the mid 60s to low 70s in Northeastern Florida. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance to see a scattered showers. Afternoon highs will hit the upper 60s and low 70s. Wednesday night the temperatures will sink down into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Thursday will be warmer, topping out in the mid 70s with only 20% chances for showers.

Friday will be the warmest & wettest day this week with afternoon highs venturing into the upper 70s before 60% chances for showers sweep through.

Much chillier weather heads our way for the weekend, getting down in to the mid 30s and warming into the mid 50s.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 64 - 20% showers

8 pm 61 - showers possible

10 pm 59 - showers possible

Sunrise: 7:23 am

Sunset: 5:42 pm​

