Flood warnings, watches in effect as storms move through SE GA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Strong to severe thunderstorms with tornadoes will be possible today as a cold front slowly pushes southeast this afternoon, evening. Flooding possible across southeast Georgia and across northeast Florida with stronger storms. Sunny and cooler tomorrow and the remainder of the work week.

Today: Strong to isolated severe storms possible today as a slow moving cold front pushes southeast. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind SW/NW 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Clearing and cooler with wake up temperatures in the upper 40s to 50s. Becoming sunny with highs in the 60s. Wind N/NW 5-10 mph

Workweek outlook: Mainly sunny and cool with below normal temperatures through Friday.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 74 - 70% NE FL

3 pm 76 - 70% NE FL

6 pm 72 - 50% NE FL

8 pm 69 - 50% NE FL

10 pm 67 - 40% NE FL

Sunset: 5:25 pm

