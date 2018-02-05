Decreasing clouds, drizzle round out a rainy Sunday evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Behind the rain, drizzle and patchy fog will linger into the early morning hours across the area, gradually clearing out from north to south as drier air filters in behind the low pressure center now to our south and east. Overnight lows will be fairly similar to last night`s - low to mid 40s across Southeastern Georgia and Northeastern Florida with low 50s along the beaches.

Skies will clear out tomorrow, with high temperatures in the 60s expected area wide. Winds will remain out of the north and fairly light except right along the coast. Temperatures warm to above normal as high pressure to the north moves offshore and winds veer from the east to the southwest. Conditions remain dry through Tuesday then rain chances increase beginning Tuesday night as a cold front approaches the area.

Best rain chances will be across Southeastern Georgia where isolated storms will also be possible there. Off and on rain chances will continue throughout rest of the week.



Sunrise: 7:15 a.m.

Sunset: 6:07 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.