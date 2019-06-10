Unsettled weather pattern produces rain, storms thru midweek

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Storms are pushing offshore but the rain will continue until around 6 pm before fading this evening.

An elongated area of low pressure to our northwest will keep our unsettled weather pattern in place through mid week.

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some strong to isolated severe, possible today, 60 percent. Scattered showers this morning near and along the Big Bend will slowly head east. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s area wide. Wind SW 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers and storms, 40-70 percent. The offshore flow will steer showers and storms from the Gulf toward the Atlantic. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s area wide. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Partly cloudy and drier this weekend with less overall rain coverage with near seasonal afternoon highs.

Pollen: Oak, Grass - 2.4 Moderate

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 89 - 40%

3 pm 90 - 60%

5 pm 88 - 40%

8 pm 83 - 20%

10 pm 80 - 10%

11 pm 79 - 10%

Sunrise: 6:23 am

Sunset: 8:27 pm​

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.