Inland showers and storms today, Tuesday

Near seasonal temperatures, inland storms

By Richard Nunn - Meteorologist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Near seasonal temperatures with a steady onshore flow will push our summer showers and storms inland today, tomorrow.

Onshore wind will develop today and tomorrow pushing the east coast sea breeze west of I-95 with near seasonal temperatures expected.

Today:  Partly cloudy with inland showers and storms expected after 1pm, 30-40 percent.  Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.  Wind S/SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday:  Wake up temperatures in the low to mid 70s with patchy fog.  Becoming partly cloudy with inland showers and storms, 30-40 percent.  Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.  Wind E/NE 5-10 mph.

4th of July:  Scattered showers and storms increase with strong to isolated severe storms possible.  Near seasonal temperatures continue.

Hourly Forecast:
Noon 89
3 pm 91 - 30%
6 pm 87 - 20%
8 pm 83
10 pm 81

Sunrise:  6:28 am
Sunset:  8:32 pm​

