Inland showers and storms today, Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Near seasonal temperatures with a steady onshore flow will push our summer showers and storms inland today, tomorrow.

Onshore wind will develop today and tomorrow pushing the east coast sea breeze west of I-95 with near seasonal temperatures expected.

Today: Partly cloudy with inland showers and storms expected after 1pm, 30-40 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind S/SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Wake up temperatures in the low to mid 70s with patchy fog. Becoming partly cloudy with inland showers and storms, 30-40 percent. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind E/NE 5-10 mph.

4th of July: Scattered showers and storms increase with strong to isolated severe storms possible. Near seasonal temperatures continue.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 89

3 pm 91 - 30%

6 pm 87 - 20%

8 pm 83

10 pm 81

Sunrise: 6:28 am

Sunset: 8:32 pm​

