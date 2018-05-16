Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clay & Bradford

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Alachua County in northern Florida Bradford & Southwestern Clay County in northeastern Florida until 3:45p.m.
At 321 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Starke, moving northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include Starke, Keystone Heights, Kingsley, New River, Lake Geneva,
Sampson, Camp Blanding, Lawtey and Hampton.
