Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Putnam & St Johns

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. JOHNS AND NORTHEASTERN PUTNAM COUNTIES... At 441 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Picolata, or 11 miles west of Saint Augustine, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Saint Augustine, Hastings, East Palatka, Federal Point, Saint Augustine Shores, Orange Mills, Butler Beach, Saint Augustine South, Vilano Beach and Spuds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.