JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Duval, Nassau County until 6:45p.m.

At 6:11p.m, a severe thunderstorm was located over Normandy, or near Jacksonville, moving north at 20 mph.

The primary concerns are 60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail and damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Callahan, Jacksonville International Arpt, Arlington, Cisco Gardens, Ortega, Bryceville, Nassau Village-Ratliff, Ratliff and Oceanway.For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for until 7:45p.m.

Southwestern Nassau County

Northwestern St. Johns County

Northeastern Clay County

Central Duval County

At 6:07p.m, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain of over an inch in less than an hour that will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in localized flooding in the advisory area.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Downtown Jacksonville, Orange Park, Mandarin, Fruit Cove,Arlington, Fleming Island, Baymeadows, Cisco Gardens, Ortega and Oakleaf Plantation.

Mccoy Creek is the most likely place to experience flooding.

