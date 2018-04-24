Soggy Monday evening dries out overnight

Chances for rain remain high this afternoon, and start to wind down this evening. We will dry out overnight. Much needed rainfall area-wide totaled between 1-2" for most areas, with the hardest rain falling along coastal Southeastern Georgia, upwards of 2.5". The remaining showers this afternoon and early evening will not produce nearly as much rainfall, ranging between a tenth and a quarter of an inch.

Tonight we will start drying out and then clearing out. Temperatures will sink down into the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be beautiful and sunny. Expect clear skies and temperatures climbing in to the low 80s for the afternoon hours. Winds will be out of the West between 7-12mph. Tuesday night will be gorgeous and clear, with temperatures cooling down into the low 60s.

Wednesday, expect sunny skies and a warm afternoon, topping out in the mid to low 80s. Winds will be out of the West around 10mph.

Thursday starts out in the low 60s under clear skies. Afternoon temperatures climb into the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. Expect building clouds late on Thursday, making for mostly cloudy skies overnight into Friday morning.

Friday will clear out and warm up to around 80°. Friday night there will be a 30% chance for isolated showers as a relatively dry front pushed through, increasing our winds during the overnight hours.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, warming into the upper 70s. Sunday morning starts out in the cool upper 50s and warm up under sunny skies into the upper 70s.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 79 - 60% Showers

8 pm 75 - 40% Showers

10 pm 72 - 30% Showers

Sunrise: 6:50 am

Sunset: 7:59 pm​

