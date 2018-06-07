Widespread, light rain wraps up by the late evening hours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Widespread, light rain will continue into the early evening hours in our Southernmost counties. The rain should dry out by the later evening hours.

Thursday starts out with a few more clouds than normal, making for partly cloudy skies. We will see a mid day short break in the clouds, which will make for a quick warm up into the upper 80s and low 90s. Scattered afternoon storms will develop along the sea breeze, which should be just to the West of I-95 pushing towards I-75 during the afternoon hours. The best chances to see rain are West of I-95, to the South of the State line, and our Southernmost counties like Flagler, Putnam, Clay, & St Johns. Southeastern Georgis should be relatively dry & hot.

Friday starts out mostly sunny and warms up nicely. Expect to top out in the low 90s. There is a 40% chance for scattered storms after 2pm.

The weekend will be a tad wetter, right now the timing of the rain is earlier on Saturday, with some partial clearing during the afternoon hours. Sunday starts out mostly sunny, with scattered afternoon storms possible.

Hourly Forecast:

4 pm 86 - 50%

8 pm 79 - 30%

10 pm 75 - 10%

Sunrise: 6:24 am

Sunset: 8:26 pm

