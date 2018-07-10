Evening showers fade, drier weather moves in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Scattered showers are pushing south-southwest across our area, which will make for an inland, southern concentration of the late afternoon and evening showers.

Overnight, drier air moves in- clearing our skies out and drying up chances for rain for a couple of days. Temperatures will get down to around 70° by early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be dry and hot. Expect clear skies and westerly winds around 10mph. Afternoon highs will soar into the mid 90s. The drier air will limit the potential for showers down to 10%.

Tuesday night will be lovely. Expect clear skies and slightly lower humidity. Overnight lows will dip into the perfect upper 60s. Set your alarm a few minutes early on Wednesday morning to enjoy the crisp, slightly cool temperatures around sunrise- it will be awhile until we see the 60s again. The beaches will not get this cool because of their proximity to the ocean, which is reading in the low 80s right now.

Wednesday the sunny, hot, and dry weather continues. Expect clear skies and only 10% chances for a stray shower. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 90s for a couple of hours.

Thursday the drier weather starts to erode, with inland afternoon showers and thunderstorms firing up as we warm into the mid to upper 90s again.

Friday the typical afternoon showers and thunderstorms return as we top out in the mid 90s.

Peeking ahead at the weekend forecast- it looks like we are back to normal, topping out around 90° with 50-60% chances for showers.

TROPICS UPDATE: The remnants of Beryl are moving over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands as a cluster of thunderstorms. The NHC places a 50% chance on it to redevelop near the Bahamas over the next 5 days. Tropical Storm Chris is nearly stationary about 200 miles off of the Carolina coast. Chris is expected to intensify into a hurricane tonight or tomorrow and start moving northeast, away from the US coastline.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 85 - 30%

8 pm 81 - 20%

10 pm 79

Sunrise: 6:31 am

Sunset: 8:31 pm​

