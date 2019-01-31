Freeze warning tonight

Jacksonville, Fla. - The National Weather Service just issued a freeze warning for 1 AM to 9 AM Thursday.

Only St. Johns, Putnam and coastal Duval are not included in the warning.

Outside these locations areas in the warning will dip to 27 to 31 by sunrise.

Temperatures will be nearly as cold as last night although the winds will be lighter from the north at 5 mph.

Coastal temperatures will be in the low 40 due to the slight angle off the water.

Thursday starts out cold, and struggle to warm into the upper 50s. Thursday will be breezy, with north northeasterly winds between 10-15 mph. Thursday night turns chilly, but not freezing, with overnight lows heading into the mid 40s.

Friday we have a decent chance (40%) for showers especially south of Jacksonville, expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures warming into the mid 60s.

The weekend looks cloudy and not as cold, with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s. We have isolated chances for coastal showers to wander onshore with our easterly winds between 10-15 mph.

Next week the warming trend continues with some 80s inland by Wednesday.



Quick Forecast:

6 p.m.- 44° Partly Cloudy, N 12 mph

8 p.m. - 38° Partly Cloudy, N 8 mph

10 p.m. - 36° Partly cloudy, N 5 mph

7 a.m. - 33° Partly cloudy, N 5 mph

Sunrise: 7:24 a.m.

Sunset: 5:48 p.m

