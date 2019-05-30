Slow cool down tonight, upper 90s continue tomorrow

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today we broke our afternoon high temperature record for today of 97° by hitting 99°. We expect a sluggish cool down this evening with temperatures around 90° for sunset and eventually cooling down into the mid to low 70s.

Thursday will bring more potentially record breaking heat, with afternoon highs hitting around 99°. Expect mostly sunny skies and low to no chances for showers.

Friday starts out in the mid 70s and warms up into the upper 90, hitting 98° for another record challenging high temperature. There is a 30% chance for a widely scattered afternoon storm to pop up.

Saturday will be hot with an isolated chance for an afternoon storms. We wake up in the mid 70s and warm up to 97°, prompting a 30% chance for a shower.

Sunday our highs ease down into the mid 90s, hitting 96° for an afternoon high. Expect a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms to pop up during the afternoon and early evening.

Monday will be comfortable during the morning hours, starting out in the mid 70s. Expect hot afternoon temperatures hitting the mid 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday kicks off a slightly wetter weather pattern, where the sea breeze will act as a catalyst point for afternoon showers and storms to fire up, you have 40% chances to see the rain. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to low 90s for afternoon highs.

Hourly Forecast:

3 pm 97

5 pm 96

8 pm 88

10 pm 83

11 pm 82

Sunset: 8:21 pm

