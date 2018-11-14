Record-breaking heat today turns damp and then chilly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Scattered showers are pushing through our inland counties ahead of a cold front. We saw record-breaking heat this afternoon, we hit 87° breaking a rather old record of 86°, set in 1889.

The showers are eroding slightly as they work towards the coastline and become more scattered in distribution as they approach I-95 for the evening.

Wednesday expect mostly cloudy skies and gusty winds out of the northeast between 12-17 mph. Widespread chances for rain are expected especially late and temperatures will only top out around 70°. We may see a few coastal showers pushed onshore by the northeasterly winds during the day, but the chances for rain peak after 6p.m.

Thursday should be the last wet day for a few days. We will see 60% chances for showers ahead of a cold front. As of the timing of the front right now, the warmest and the wettest we will be on Thursday will actually be in the morning, once the front pushes through our temperatures will fall in the afternoon hours instead of warming up like we normally do. Also, expect the wettest part of the day to be before lunch, we should start to dry out during the afternoon hours.

The front finally pushes through and overnight temperatures plummet into the chilly upper 30s.

Friday will be chilly and sunny, only warming up into the low 60s.

The weekend looks chilly and sunny also, waking up in the 40s and only topping out in the upper 60s.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 78 - 40%

8 pm 73 - 40%

10 pm 71 - 30%

Sunrise: 6:50 am

Sunset: 5:30 pm

