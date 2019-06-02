Mild, dry and mostly clear skies expected on first night of June

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Overnight lows will dip into the mid-70s under mostly clear skies. A few coastal showers are possible during the early Sunday morning showers, but mostly dry conditions will persist until isolated storms develop across South Central Northeast Florida between Gainesville and St. Augustine during the afternoon hours.

Mostly dry conditions expected Monday as high pressure ridging extends over the region. There is a slight chance for showers and storms to develop during this period, with the strongest chances for convection occurring in the southernmost portions of the our viewing area.

Unseasonably high temperatures will carry over into the beginning of next week with high temps reaching into the upper 90s for inland areas and in the lower 90s and upper 80s along the coast. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s for inland areas and in the mid to upper 70s along

shorelines.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.