Showers, storms push through this evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We woke up stormy early, but clearing skies and sunshine made for a beautiful and warm mid day. Rainfall totals were generally light, with a few inland spots getting a bit more rain.

Morning rains were around an inch (or less).

Tonight another round showers and a few storms will rumble through. We could see lightning, brief heavy rain, and gusty winds with this evening's storms. The showers and storms should push offshore by 11p.m.

Tuesday is a Weather Authority Alert Day for the potential for damaging winds, hail, lightning, and isolated tornadoes within a squall line of storms that will push through during the afternoon and evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center places our area under a moderate risk for severe weather Tuesday afternoon and they may issue a Tornado Watch for us by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday severe threat

Tuesday starts out partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and warms up into the low 80s before the storms push through. Expect gusty southwesterly winds between 15-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. New rainfall totals between half an inch and three quarters of an inch are possible. The squall line of storms will approach southeastern Georgia between 11a.m. and 1p.m, and push into northeastern Florida between noon-4p.m. The storms will end in our Southernmost counties around 6p.m.

Behind the storms will be windy and chilly, with dropping temperatures and clearing skies overnight.

The rest of the week will be chilly with clear mornings starting in the mid to upper 40s through Friday. Expect mostly sunny skies starting on Wednesday and warming us only into the mid to upper 60s through Thursday.

The weekend looks a little milder, waking up in the upper 40s and 50s and warming into the upper 70s.

Hourly Forecast:



6 pm 76 - 40% Rain

8 pm 72 - 30% Rain

10 pm 70 - 30% Rain

Sunrise: 7:31 am

Sunset: 7:37 pm

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.