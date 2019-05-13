Storms, showers move east thru Sunday evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Strong to severe continue to impact Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida into the evening hours. Heavier downpours will eventually move over Central portions of Northeast Florida into Jacksonville before 7 p.m.

After sunset, rain is still possible especially near and along the I-95 corridor, however, the widespread lightning should subside. Overnight temperatures low temperatures will dip into the lower 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

The same front responsible for storms today will linger over the First Coast into Monday producing another round of wet weather mainly across Northeast Florida. The main threat from the storms will be locally heavy rainfall with 0.50"-1.00" rainfall area-wide, but localized 2"-3". Some strong storms with gusty winds of 40-50 mph and small hail along with a few isolated severe storms still possible, but overall severe threat slightly less than today.

High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s both today and Monday as overnight lows will fall to the lower 70s.

