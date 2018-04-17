Spring swing continues, cool today, warm Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sunny and cool today with a mid week warm up on the way. Not as windy with a nice breeze settling in from the SW at 5-15 mph.

Today: Sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s inland, lower 70s along the sandy shores. Wind NW/SW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: A cool morning will lead to a warmer afternoon under sunny skies. Wake up temperatures in the upper 40s inland, low to mid 50s along the beaches. Wind SW 5-10 mph. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s make it a great beach day!

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 69

4 pm 75

9 pm 64

11 pm 61

Sunrise: 6:57 am

Sunset: 7:55 pm​

