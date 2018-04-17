Archive

Spring swing continues, cool today, warm Wednesday

Jacksonville's weather forecast warms up Wednesday

By Richard Nunn - Meteorologist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sunny and cool today with a mid week warm up on the way.  Not as windy with a nice breeze settling in from the SW at 5-15 mph.

Today:  Sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s inland, lower 70s along the sandy shores.  Wind NW/SW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday:  A cool morning will lead to a warmer afternoon under sunny skies.  Wake up temperatures in the upper 40s inland, low to mid 50s along the beaches.  Wind SW 5-10 mph.  Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s make it a great beach day!

Hourly Forecast:
Noon 69
4 pm 75
9 pm 64
11 pm 61

Sunrise:  6:57 am
Sunset:  7:55 pm​

