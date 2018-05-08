Breezy along the coastline, mild evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We started off the week on a warm & sunny note- topping out in the upper 80s. Tonight the winds builds along the coastline, with otherwise mild temperatures.

Tonight will turn cool, with an overnight low of 58°. Expect clear skies overnight and calming winds.

Tuesday warms up nicely under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light in the morning then building out of the East between 10-15 mph.

Temperatures start out in the low 60s Wednesday and warm into the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.

We will turn up the heat a bit Thursday, warming from the low 60s into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Friday may be the hottest day this week, topping out around 89° under mostly sunny skies.

For the weekend it looks warmer on Saturday, with an afternoon high of 87°. Sunday we may see a few showers, the chances for rain are at 30%. One forecast model predicts a weak low over the state on Sunday that would bring us the moisture and instability necessary to make for rain, but it is still too early to tell if that will be a reality. We will keep you updated.

Hourly Forecast:

4 pm 86

6 pm 84

8 pm 77

10 pm 73

Sunrise: 6:38 am

Sunset: 8:08 pm

